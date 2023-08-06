Horizen 1-Day Volume Tops $6.42 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Horizen has a market cap of $130.54 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.34 or 0.00032047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00101535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,983,512 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

