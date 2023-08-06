Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $398.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

