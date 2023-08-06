Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stock Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,976 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.