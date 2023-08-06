HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.26.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.69. 1,217,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.



