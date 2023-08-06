Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.17.

Shares of HUM traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,808. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

