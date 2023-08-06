Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $73.08 million and $3,051.28 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001265 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Hxro Token Profile
Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.
Buying and Selling Hxro
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars.
