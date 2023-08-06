Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

