Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.