ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. ICF International has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.



