ICON Market Cap Hits $202.66 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $202.66 million and $2.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,243,964 coins and its circulating supply is 964,243,965 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,205,020.0256728 with 964,205,120.9401962 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21411152 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,063,615.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

