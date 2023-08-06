Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Identiv Stock Up 14.6 %

INVE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Identiv

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 38,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Identiv by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 696,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 150,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

