Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.44.

A number of analysts have commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

IMO stock opened at C$71.11 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$53.43 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.9491124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

