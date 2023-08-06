Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.22.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,202,540 shares in the company, valued at $84,791,095.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,622 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

