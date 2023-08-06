Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.37. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.