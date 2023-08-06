Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.37. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
See Also
