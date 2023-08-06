Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.84. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.54. 327,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,957. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $134.23. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,493,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

