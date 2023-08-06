Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICPT opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.