International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT Raised to GBX 210

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.96.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.