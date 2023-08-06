Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 million-$13.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.75 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Partner Cap Sec reaffirmed a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 121,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Intevac has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 96,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intevac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intevac by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.