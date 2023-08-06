Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.