Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 8th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 5.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Intuit by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock remained flat at $496.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

