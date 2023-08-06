Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $496.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

