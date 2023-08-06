Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $372.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

