iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after acquiring an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after acquiring an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

