iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $9,005,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. 275,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,334. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.