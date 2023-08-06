iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 550,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 61,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 194,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

