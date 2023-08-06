iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,626 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $163.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

