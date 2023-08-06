iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust makes up 0.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,576,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 773,344 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 518,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,360. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

