iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.00% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $60,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

