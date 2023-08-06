Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $19.45 on Friday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $352.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 107.26%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

