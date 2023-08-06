Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

