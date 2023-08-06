Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,082 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 3.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 582,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KW. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 369.24%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.