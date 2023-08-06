Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.13.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.
