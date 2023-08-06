Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,328. The firm has a market cap of $809.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.