Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $15.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $215.23 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.41 and a 200-day moving average of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

