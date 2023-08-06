Lake Street Capital Boosts IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Price Target to $60.00

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

IRMD stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.01.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $67,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,810,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $119,091.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,042,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $67,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,810,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,484 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

