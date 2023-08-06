Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $121.98 million and $1.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001929 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,396,315 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

