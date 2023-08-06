Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $86.02

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $86.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 788,911,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 788,858,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00315289 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $443.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.