Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.70 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,536. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.