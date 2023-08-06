Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $445.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.47 and its 200-day moving average is $465.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

