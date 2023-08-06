Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

