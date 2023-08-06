Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $171,378.10

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $49.43 million and $171,378.10 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

