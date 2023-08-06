LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 1,524,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,568. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 238.10%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

