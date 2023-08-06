Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on USB. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.