Madison Wealth Management Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT opened at $184.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

