Madison Wealth Management Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

