Madison Wealth Management Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,070,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

