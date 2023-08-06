Madison Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

