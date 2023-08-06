Madison Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.