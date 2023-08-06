Madison Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $496.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.