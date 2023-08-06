Madison Wealth Management Sells 4,083 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

