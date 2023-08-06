Madison Wealth Management Sells 520 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.